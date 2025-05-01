Ukraine regains 115 positions in April amid pressure on four fronts with “active defense tactics”

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi has held a comprehensive briefing reviewing the military’s performance in April 2025. He reports that Ukrainian troops actively contain Russian advances along four key directions: Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka fronts.

Last month, Syrskyi identified Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts as Russia’s primary targets, noting that Moscow had nearly doubled its offensive operations across all major fronts.

Despite the large number of fronts that needed to be cleared, Ukrainian forces maintained defensive stability, preventing any critical losses or breakthroughs.

“Our artillery, aviation, drone systems, and other components of integrated firepower are actively engaged. In April alone, DeepStrike systems hit 62 targets on Russian territory, destroying military assets and undermining the aggressor’s defense industry,” Syrskyi states.

April also marked continued progress in key modernization efforts. Ukrainian forces expanded their drone warfare capabilities, streamlined command systems, and strengthened personnel training. Syrskyi has highlighted Ukraine’s success in reclaiming 115 positions using active defense tactics.

“We’re scaling up units into brigades with enhanced drone integration, maintaining recruitment for priority assault regiments, and completing the transition to a corps-based structure,” he says.

New army corps and an airborne assault corps have been formed, and centralized training and combat internships are underway.

According to Syrskyi, recruitment and mobilization efforts are also advancing. The “18–24” initiative, targeting young recruits, is being implemented, and soldiers from non-combat units are being reassigned to front-line formations.

Syrskyi adds that internal discipline in the armed forces has improved compared with last year.

“The number of criminal offenses in the Armed Forces has decreased by 43% compared to 2024. I reviewed reports on law and order, heard proposals from commanders, and set new directives accordingly,” he reveals.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military implemented a video game-inspired incentive program to motivate soldiers to target Russian forces more effectively.

The “Army of Drones bonus” system rewards troops with points when they provide video evidence of successful drone strikes against Russian targets.