The 1938 Munich disaster taught the world these five ironclad security laws. The 2025 one proved Trump has forgotten them all. Trump’s messy Ukraine gambit hints he’s set to crush five key lessons from the 1938 Munich disaster that shield global security and America’s power from another world war

Russian MiG-31K carrying Kinzhal missiles absent from Ukrainian skies for three weeks. BBC News Russian speculates that the aircraft may have exhausted their service life, while the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman suggests Russia is stockpiling Kinzhal missiles for future strikes.

Frontline report: Ukraine turns frozen rivers into battlefield highways near Pokrovsk, catching Russians off guard. Russian troops, caught unprepared for an assault across frozen terrain, failed to hold newly captured positions near Pokrovsk.

Russian drone crashes near oil facility in Kazakhstan. Russian propaganda outlets claimed their Orlan-10 belonged to Ukraine and allegedly was a French UAV from the 1990s with a different wing configuration.

As of 20 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 863580 (+1190)

Tanks: 10134 (+14)

APV: 21112 (+14)

Artillery systems: 23410 (+63)

MLRS: 1291 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1078

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 26021 (+160)

Cruise missiles: 3064

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 37961 (+136)

European defense industry unable to supply critical HIMARS, Patriot missiles if US aid ends. Ukraine also requires one million artillery shells annually while European manufacturers struggle with production capacity and depend heavily on American components for advanced weapons systems.

Forbes: Ukrainians track Russian fiber-optic drones by following cables to hidden base. By following sunlight reflections on fiber-optic drone cables, Ukrainian drone teams identified and eliminated Russian operators in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s spy chief expects 2025 ceasefire but warns peacekeeping missions will fail without NATO guarantees. Budanov’s surprising ceasefire prediction comes amid escalating US-Ukraine tensions and growing European alarm over Trump’s unilateral approach to Russia negotiations.

North Korean propaganda claimed South Koreans operate Ukrainian drones, POWs disclose. North Korean soldiers Ri and Baek, captured in January 2025 said they were initially told they were going abroad for training, not combat in Kursk.

Ukraine’s intelligence eliminates Russian war criminal in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence eliminates occupation deputy Yevgeny Bogdanov in Berdiansk car bombing. A Russian national oversaw finances and fortifications in strategic Azov Sea port crucial for Russian logistics.

Ukrainian spies detonate explosive-rigged FPV goggles across Russia, targeting drone operators. Russian military drone teams, previously considered safe behind front lines, now face a critical security dilemma as essential equipment becomes a potential threat to operators’ lives.

“Now he’s going to help the Russians?”: Bucha residents react to Trump’s pro-Russian rhetoric. Veterans who lost entire units to Russian forces express outrage at being excluded from peace talks while Trump suggests Ukraine provoked its own invasion.

“Europe cannot replace American aid”: Military experts warn of six-month window. Former General Staff leader warns Ukraine’s armed resistance faces critical deadline as America skips weapons announcements at Ramstein meeting for first time since format’s creation.

“Don’t be ridiculous,” Brexit advocate and pro-Trump UK politician reacts to Zelenskyy being “dictator”. Take everything Trump says “truthfully, but not literally”

US congressman vows to block any Ukraine peace deal without Security guarantees as Trump pressures Zelenskyy. A “substantial number” of lawmakers stand ready to block deals favorable to Moscow, he said.

Rutte reveals his new NATO negotiation spending tactic. Either I call you or he’ll call, says NATO’s chief

Captured North Korean soldier in Ukraine requests asylum in South Korea. Seoul is ready to accept the captured North Korean soldier seeking asylum. Ukraine initially considered a POW exchange, but is open to transferring D​PRK POWs to South Korea.

81% of Americans don’t trust Putin. Most also disapprove of Trump’s approach to Russo-Ukraine war, according to a new poll

Trump’s team refuses to call Russia “aggressor” in G7 statement as three-year war anniversary looms. Western unity fractures as US diplomats now describe Europe’s largest land war since WWII as a “conflict in Ukraine,” contradicting three years of consistent international condemnation.

US halts processing of pending immigration requests from Ukrainians. The US Department of Homeland Security cited fraud prevention and security concerns as the reason for pausing applications under Biden-era immigration programs.

FT: UK and France consider air-led “reassurance force” to deter Russia in Ukraine – but only if it’s never needed. As European leaders debate Ukraine’s security, a new proposal would deploy airpower to deter potential ceasefire violations.

UN affirms Zelenskyy’s legitimacy after Trump labels Ukrainian president “dictator”. UN spokesperson confirms Ukraine’s president “sits in office after duly held elections” as tensions escalate between Trump and Zelenskyy over peace negotiations and Russian propaganda claims.

Reuters: Trump administration may seek simplified minerals deal with Ukraine. Trump’s push for a minerals deal follows Zelenskyy’s rejection of an initial proposal offering the US 50% of Ukraine’s critical resources.

Ukraine faces worst-case scenario as Trump is reportedly plans to get rid of Zelenskyy in elections without security guarantees. Critical battlefield communications could collapse if Trump orders Starlink deactivation in Ukraine, while Le Monde said the proposed $500 billion resource transfer agreement resembles “racketeering.”

Trump claims Russia “has the cards” in Ukraine peace talks. The US President’s explanation for his claim is because it has “taken a lot of territory.”

“Existential fight against Russia’s tyranny”: Ukraine, international diplomats honor Euromaidan Revolution fallen heroes. Ukraine honors the 107 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, Euromaidan protesters killed in 2014, as the country continues to resist Russia’s aggression 11 years later.

Russian bomb strike on Kherson high-rise kills mother, injures her two children. The attack also killed a man and injured four other civilians. A section of a ten-story building collapsed, two more high-rises were damaged.

Odesa recovers after two nights of Russian airstrikes. Last night’s drone attack injured one person, cut power to thousands, damaging the heating system. Damaged infrastructure is gradually coming back online today.

