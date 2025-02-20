Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US halts processing of pending immigration requests from Ukrainians

The US Department of Homeland Security cited fraud prevention and security concerns as the reason for pausing applications under Biden-era immigration programs.
byYuri Zoria
20/02/2025
2 minute read
immigration ukrainians in world
Ukrainian refugees near Polish border, 7 March 2022. Credit: EC Commission / BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
US halts processing of pending immigration requests from Ukrainians

The US has suspended processing immigration applications submitted by migrants from Ukraine and several other countries who were permitted to enter the US under certain programs approved during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Voice of America.

In late January, the new administration of US President Donald Trump had already suspended accepting new applications under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program. As of March 2023, more than 118,000 Ukrainians had come to the US under the U4U program, according to official data. According to government data, 103,700 Ukrainian citizens are in the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukraine.

According to the Department’s statement, the suspension applies to immigrants who entered the US through the U4U program, as well as those under the CHNV and Family Reunification Parole (FRP) processes. It places an administrative hold on all pending US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) benefit requests filed by individuals in these categories.

The DHS stated that the suspension is due to additional vetting, allegedly aimed at identifying potential fraud, public safety risks, or national security threats.

This decision means that USCIS has temporarily suspended processing all pending applications for immigration status changes from individuals who entered the US under special humanitarian parole programs, including U4U.

According to immigration attorney and Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia Iryna Mazur, currently Ukrainians have the right to renew their status under another immigration program, Temporary Protected Status. The DHS announced this program, which would be extended until October 2026, under the Biden administration in mid-January.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!