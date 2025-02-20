US halts processing of pending immigration requests from Ukrainians

The US has suspended processing immigration applications submitted by migrants from Ukraine and several other countries who were permitted to enter the US under certain programs approved during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Voice of America.

In late January, the new administration of US President Donald Trump had already suspended accepting new applications under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program. As of March 2023, more than 118,000 Ukrainians had come to the US under the U4U program, according to official data. According to government data, 103,700 Ukrainian citizens are in the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukraine.

According to the Department’s statement, the suspension applies to immigrants who entered the US through the U4U program, as well as those under the CHNV and Family Reunification Parole (FRP) processes. It places an administrative hold on all pending US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) benefit requests filed by individuals in these categories.

The DHS stated that the suspension is due to additional vetting, allegedly aimed at identifying potential fraud, public safety risks, or national security threats.

This decision means that USCIS has temporarily suspended processing all pending applications for immigration status changes from individuals who entered the US under special humanitarian parole programs, including U4U.

According to immigration attorney and Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia Iryna Mazur, currently Ukrainians have the right to renew their status under another immigration program, Temporary Protected Status. The DHS announced this program, which would be extended until October 2026, under the Biden administration in mid-January.

