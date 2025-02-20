Rutte reveals his new NATO negotiation spending tactic

NATO’s chief Mark Rutte opened up about his communication methods with the Allies.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Slovakian president Peter Pellegrini, he noted that “22-23 countries” in the Alliance are already spending the minimum required 2% of GDP on defense

Still, there are those who’re lagging behind.

He emphasized that he’s in constant communication with them so that they hit the 2% mark by next summer when a NATO summit is slated to take place in The Hague in June.

“And I tell them: if you don’t answer my phone calls, you can get a very nice person in Washington who may have less – well, let’s say, more time constraints on what he wants to achieve,” he noted.

Trump’s administration set out an ambitious plan of 5% of GDP spending NATO allies. Poland is currently at the forefront of military spending.