81% of Americans don’t trust Putin

Most also disapprove of Trump’s approach to Russo-Ukraine war, according to a new poll
byLesia Dubenko
20/02/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: news_kremlin Telegram
The absolute majority of Americans don’t trust Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, according to a new poll, as Trump’s administration tries to end the three years of Russia’s full-scale war.

This is according to the Quinnipiac University Poll published Wednesday.

Per the polling, a total of 81% of respondents, including 73% of Republicans and 93% of Democrats distrust Putin. Only 9% believe the opposite.

The polling also found that 39% approve strongly of Trump’s presidency, with 5% approving it somewhat. And

At the same time, 40% of Americans approve of his handling of the Russo-Ukraine war, while 44% do not. There’s a clear bipartisan division, with 77% of Republicans approving and 88% of Democrats disapproving of the approach.

Notably, the survey was carried out between 13 – 17 February before Trump took a direct hit at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a dictator who enjoys 4% of support. His approval rating stands at 57%.

