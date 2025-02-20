Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1092: Trump called Zelenskyy “dictator without elections,” while Russian attack leaves around 160k Odesa residents without heat

Exclusives

“Keep calm and don’t blink first,” experts warn Ukraine as US-Russia talks begin. As the Munich Conference revealed a shifting geopolitical reality, Ukraine remains strikingly calm. Analysts say Kyiv should stick to this approach in peace talks, as Trump’s strategy hinges on high-stakes consequences: whichever side—Russia or Ukraine—refuses to negotiate will face severe repercussions.

Trump has no plan for peace negotiations and it won’t work, says Danish military analyst. Anders Puck Nielsen says it’s too early to overreact – the real developments will unfold in the coming months when Trump realizes his strategy doesn’t work.

Military

Frontline report: Russian pincer maneuver at Pokrovsk faces setback after loss of key settlement. Ukraine’s liberation of Pishchane prevents Russians from launching direct assaults toward Pokrovsk from south and disrupts their western flanking operation.

Drone strike halts operations at key Russian military fuel supplier. Locals in Russia’s Samara Oblast reported hearing at least three explosions at night and seeing fire as drones struck the Syzran oil refinery, contradicting official statements that “no major damage occurred.”

As of 19 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 862390 (+1300)

Tanks: 10120 (+19)

APV: 21098 (+23)

Artillery systems: 23347 (+72)

MLRS: 1288 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1072

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 25861 (+175)

Cruise missiles : 3064

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 37825 (+146)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine destroys first North Korean-supplied Koksan howitzer – 199 to go (video). Ukrainian NEMESIS regiment eliminated Russia’s first confirmed 170 mm M1989 self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast using a night bomber drone.

Eight Russian drone operators blinded after FPV C4-rigged goggles explode, media report. Approximately 80 sets were reportedly sent to Russian military units by volunteer organizations between January-February 2025. Russians earlier claimed no one was hurt.

Solar reflection on drone fiber-optic cables leads to Russian UAV team elimination (video). Ukrainian Ghost of Khortytsia battalion traced FPV fiber-optic cables gleaming in sunlight back to a control station, neutralizing five Russian drone pilots.

British Typhoon jets may guard Ukraine airspace to counter Russian military threats. European nations seek alternative security arrangements for Ukraine as Trump-Putin negotiations proceed without allied consultation, raising concerns about NATO’s future cohesion.

International

Pro-Ukraine Chancellor candidate set to win the snap election. Friedrich Merz is eyeing Chancellorship as Germany prepares to cast a ballot on Sunday

Every Russian tank destroyed by Kyiv troops protects Poland, says Ukrainian spy chief Budanov. Ukraine’s intelligence chief Budanov warns of Russian attempts to divide Ukraine and Poland through historical grievances while emphasizing their alliance is essential for European security.

Johnson calls on Europe to act and ‘stop being scandalized’ with Trump. Ex-UK Prime Minister believes that Europe must spend less energy on discussing Trump and more on action

Republican bigwigs: Putin is war criminal, ‘not that his mama or daddy didn’t love him enough’. Some people just have a ‘black heart’, says Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana

France rejects combat troops in Ukraine while proposing limited military presence as peacekeeping option. “We’re considering sending experts or troops in limited numbers, outside any conflict zone,” Macron said, while discussions with British counterparts continue about potential security guarantees for Kyiv amid the US support uncertainty.

Lithuania delivers €80 million military aid package to Ukraine. Lithuania’s military support to Ukraine is set to reach €1 billion milestone this year.

Kellogg arrives in Ukraine after Trump criticizes Zelenskyy and praises his deal-making. Trump also mocked Ukraine for wanting a seat at the table while saying that Kyiv was always in Putin’s eye apple

US-Russia talks isolate Zelenskyy while Putin seeks to remove Ukrainian leader and install pro-Moscow puppet. Russia’s electoral strategy faces significant obstacles as war has intensified anti-Moscow sentiment among Ukrainian voters, particularly with occupied regions unable to participate in any election process.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Around 160,000 people in Odesa lost heating amid freezing temperatures after Russian attack. The Russian drone attack also injured four people, including a 10-year-old girl.

Reality check: Zelenskyy’s approval is 54%, not 4% as Trump claims—and it still beats Trump’s. While Ukrainian President’s approval has declined from near-90% levels seen in early 2022 when the full-scale invasion began, independent polling shows he maintains majority support at 57%, which is higher than 46-48% for Trump.

Other developments

Putin claims Trump assured Ukraine’s inclusion in peace talks despite recent exclusion . “No one is excluding Ukraine from this process [peace talks],” the Russian president said, days after a five-hour meeting between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia triggered international controversy.

Zelenskyy warned of “badmouthing” Trump for debunking disinfo, while Trump calls him “dictator without elections”. Trump also characterized Zelenskyy’s leadership as “terrible,” describing Ukraine as “shattered” with “millions” of unnecessary casualties.

Zelenskyy refutes Trump’s $ 500 billion aid claim, says Ukraine received $ 98.5 billion from US. Ukraine calculates its war costs at $320 billion total, with Ukrainian taxpayers bearing $120 billion of the burden, contradicting claims of excessive international support.

Trump says Kyiv “should have never started it” referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US leader complained about Zelenskyy’s concerns over US talks with Russia excluding Ukraine, claiming he has the power to “end this war” and “it’s going very well.”

Bloomberg: Rubio told Europeans that sanctions will remain in place for now.

Lithuanian artist pays “homage” to Putin (photos).

Read our earlier daily review here.