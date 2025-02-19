Support us on Patreon
Johnson calls on Europe to act and ‘stop being scandalized’ with Trump

Ex-UK Prime Minister believes that Europe must spend less energy on discussing Trump and more on action
19/02/2025
Former U.K. Prime Minister and ardent supporter of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, believes that Europe must spend less time being outraged and more on acting.

He wrote the key points on his X handle, starting with the rhetorical question, ” When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalized about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?”

He then added: “Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. Of course Zelenskyy’s ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump’s. Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action.”

At the same time, he added that “the US can see $300bn of frozen Russian assets – mainly in Belgium. That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support. Why is Europe preventing the unfreezing of Putin’s cash? The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast.”

The tweet comes after Trump’s scathing criticism of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, according to him, has an approval rating of 4%. According to fresh data, his real approval rating is 57%.

