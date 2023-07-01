Russian shelling kills three civilians in Donetsk Oblast

A school in Serhiyivka (Donetsk Oblast) destroyed by the Russian shelling.

Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

On 30 June, Russian shelling killed three and injured ten civilians in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, a regional governor.

Euromaidan Press reported that on 30 June, Russian forces attacked a local school in the village of Serhiyivka in Donetsk Oblast with presumably multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian prosecutors stated that a 56-year-old school teacher and a 44-year-old chief accountant were killed in the shelling. Six other school employees, including four men and two women, were injured.

