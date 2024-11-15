Clock ticks for Russia: Combat operations escalate in Ukraine before Trump takes office

Russians are intensifying combat operations in an attempt to break through the front lines, as the time remaining until the inauguration of the US President-elect Donald Trump, is limited, says Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network, according to Espreso TV.

The inauguration of the new US president is scheduled for 20 January 2025. Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he will ensure the war between Russia and Ukraine is quickly brought to an end.

Samus has explained that the current situation at the front has not changed significantly over the past two months. Russian forces remain focused on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions in Donetsk Oblast.

“The Russians’ time is limited. I mean the window of opportunity they theoretically have before Trump’s inauguration,” Samus said.

The expert noted that signals from the US are not as negative for Ukraine as initially feared.

“The candidates being considered by Trump for his administration are, among other things, anti-Russian and advocate a ‘peace through strength’ approach—forcing Putin to end the war through power. We’ll see the details soon,” Samus claimed.

He emphasized that this development is not what Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had hoped for when he tried to occupy Donbas over the past year.

“Putin essentially expected to achieve decisive success in the Donbas, occupying nearly the entire region. From this strong position, he planned to negotiate with the new US president. Currently, the situation is not looking so favorable for Putin. He is sending his troops into a meat grinder, incurring massive losses. The Russians are throwing everything they have—all resources—into a desperate attempt to break through the front in the shortest time possible,” Samus highlighted.

He added that the Kurakhove direction is particularly challenging for Ukraine’s Defense Forces right now.

According to the expert, Putin aims to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast to “demonstrate to the world and the new US administration that supporting Ukraine is pointless and that Russia is winning.”

He concluded that this strategy of Russia has remained unchanged for a long time.

