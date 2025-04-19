Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russia again rejects US-backed ceasefire, demands total Ukrainian surrender

Russia demands Ukraine’s capitulation and regime change, rejecting all ceasefire plans that fall short of those preconditions.
byYuri Zoria
19/04/2025
4 minute read
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
ISW: Russia again rejects US-backed ceasefire, demands total Ukrainian surrender

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 18 April that Kremlin mouthpieces and officials continue to reject all US proposals to end the war in Ukraine that do not concede to Russia’s full demands—regime change, demilitarization, and significant territorial concessions—while reiterating calls to eliminate the so-called “root causes” of the war, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump’s stated objective of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump—who once claimed he could end the war in 24 hours—has pivoted toward Russia, launched fruitless peace efforts, offered Moscow concessions, and pressured Kyiv to accept a mineral deal granting the US exclusive access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya reaffirmed President Vladimir Putin’s rejection of a general ceasefire in Ukraine on 18 April, calling the idea “unrealistic” and accusing Kyiv of allegedly violating a moratorium on long-range strikes against energy infrastructure over the past month.

Russia violates Trump’s “energy ceasefire” more than 30 times

Previously, Putin had already rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposal during a 18 March call with US President Donald Trump, ISW notes. Since then, senior Russian officials have echoed Putin’s stance, while attempting to shift blame onto Ukraine and extract further concessions from Washington.

On 17 April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call that US-Russian negotiations must “comprehensively” address the so-called “root causes” of the war. These include alleged NATO violations and discrimination against Russian language, media, and culture in Ukraine—claims that have served as justification for Russia’s invasion and continued military operations.

“It’s Biden’s war, not mine”: Trump blames Biden, Zelenskyy for war Russia started

Kremlin-aligned voices continue to categorically reject US ceasefire and peace initiatives that do not include total concessions from Ukraine. These include regime change, the country’s demilitarization, and broad territorial losses. Russian officials have repeatedly tied the resolution of the war to what they call the elimination of its “root causes,” referring to long-standing Russian demands that starkly contradict US President Donald Trump’s aim of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

On 18 April, Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan called the reported US plan to freeze the war a “bad deal for Russia,” saying it ignored demands for “denazification,” recognition of occupied territories, and security guarantees, adding, “there can be no negotiating with the insane.”

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev echoed this rhetoric in a social media post on 18 April, calling on the US to “wash its hands” of the war and let Russia “figure it out faster.”

ISW: Russia resists territorial compromises in future peace talks

Russia sticks to pre-2022 demands

Russian officials, including Putin, have consistently reiterated that any peace agreement must fulfill their full list of political and territorial demands, including “denazification”—a term used to justify regime change and the installation of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv. ISW notes that Russia also seeks demilitarization to the extent that Ukraine cannot defend itself against future aggression, referencing the Kremlin’s demands in the April 2022 Istanbul Protocol draft agreement.

Bloomberg: US ready to recognize Crimea as Russian in Trump-pushed peace deal

Moscow continues to insist on territorial concessions that go beyond the currently occupied areas. Putin reportedly emphasized his fixation on territorial demands in meetings with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on 17 April. Russian officials appear to regard these demands as fixed elements of the Kremlin’s negotiating strategy.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts