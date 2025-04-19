Ukraine tests domestic Mavic drone alternatives as developers seek to replace Chinese equipment

Ukraine’s government-backed defense innovation grant program, known as the “Brave1 technology cluster,” has conducted comprehensive tests of over a dozen small first-person view (FPV) bombing drones designed to fill the niche currently dominated by Chinese-made Mavic drones.
According to a press release obtained by Militarnyi, the tests were designed to assess the drones’ ability to operate effectively under electronic warfare conditions, verify their payload capacity, and determine their practicality in combat situations.
The test protocol tasked each drone with flying 10 kilometers under electronic warfare interference, dropping munitions on target, and returning safely. 14 FPV bombers, sized between 10 and 18 inches, took part, with several meeting all objectives.
These tests are particularly significant as FPV bombers represent a cost-effective tool for targeting enemy personnel and fortifications. Their advantages include low price, ability to carry munitions weighing up to 3 kg, and potential for multiple uses.
Ukrainian Mavic alternatives
Militarnyi says eight Ukrainian companies showcased potential replacements, including Kruk, Yautja, PD10ND, Roksoliana, Ukropter, ZOOM, Ptakh-S, and Shmavic. By that time, Ukropter, ZOOM, Ptakh-S, and Shmavic had either completed testing and received codification or were undergoing the process, allowing future procurement through government contracts.