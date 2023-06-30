Russian shelling destroys school in Donetsk Oblast, a teacher and accountant killed

A school in Serhiyivka destroyed by the Russian shelling.

Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

A Russian artillery strike hit a high school building in Serhiyivka (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Russian forces attacked the village of Serhiyivka at around 11:20 am, probably with multiple rocket launchers, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. There were 12 civilians inside the school during the shelling: teachers and technical staff.

A 56-year-old school teacher and a 44-year-old chief accountant were killed due to the shelling. Six other school employees were injured, including four men and two women aged 24 and 34. The wounded were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The artillery strike destroyed part of the school building. Classrooms, offices, and other premises were damaged. The explosions smashed furniture and school supplies, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Russia continues to multiply war crimes in Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas all over the country.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine