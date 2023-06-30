Russian shelling destroys school in Donetsk Oblast, a teacher and accountant killed

A school in Serhiyivka destroyed by the Russian shelling.
Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
A Russian artillery strike hit a high school building in Serhiyivka (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.
Russian forces attacked the village of Serhiyivka at around 11:20 am, probably with multiple rocket launchers, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. There were 12 civilians inside the school during the shelling: teachers and technical staff.
A 56-year-old school teacher and a 44-year-old chief accountant were killed due to the shelling. Six other school employees were injured, including four men and two women aged 24 and 34. The wounded were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
The artillery strike destroyed part of the school building. Classrooms, offices, and other premises were damaged. The explosions smashed furniture and school supplies, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.
Russia continues to multiply war crimes in Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas all over the country.
Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine