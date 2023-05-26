Unresolved territorial issues should not prevent Ukraine from joining NATO – NYT

Photo: UNIAN

The NATO membership of Ukraine could be the best security guarantee for this country, even without a total victory in the war, Steven Erlanger, the New York Times chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, wrote in his column.

In his article, Steven Erlanger compared Ukraine with West Germany, which joined NATO in 1955, despite unresolved territorial issues.

“Though peace seems distant, the United States and Europe are debating how to guarantee Ukraine’s security once the fighting with Russia stops, even without a total victory by either side. West Germany may provide a model, a precedent for admitting a divided country into NATO,” Erlanger wrote.

Despite the division into the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic following the end of World War II, West Germany joined NATO, benefiting from the alliance’s protection “without giving up its commitment to unification,” Erlanger noted.

Erlanger claimed that the West German model started “gaining traction in some European capitals” during the discussion about the security guarantees for Ukraine following the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war in case Russia would still occupy certain Ukrainian territories.

