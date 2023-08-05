Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Germany plans to send 40 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles and six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
05/08/2023
1 minute read
ukriane slovakian zuzana 2 howitzers
Zuzana 2 howitzer. Source: Twitter, Jaroslav Naď
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine received two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1 and 11 mine ploughs for T-72 from Berlin over the past week, the Cabinet of Germany informed.

In addition, Germany sent five mobile reconnaissance systems SurveilSPIRE, nine border protection vehicles, three reconnaissance drones VECTOR, and five mobile antenna mast systems to Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Germany also stated that Berlin supplied Ukraine with two self-propelled howitzers Zuzana 2, as a part of a joint project with Denmark.

Additionally, Germany said it planned to send 40 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, seven mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, five mobile reconnaissance systems SurveilSPIRE, and 18,000 man-portable anti-tank weapons.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts