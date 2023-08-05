Germany plans to send 40 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles and six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles to Ukraine

Ukraine received two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1 and 11 mine ploughs for T-72 from Berlin over the past week, the Cabinet of Germany informed.

In addition, Germany sent five mobile reconnaissance systems SurveilSPIRE, nine border protection vehicles, three reconnaissance drones VECTOR, and five mobile antenna mast systems to Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Germany also stated that Berlin supplied Ukraine with two self-propelled howitzers Zuzana 2, as a part of a joint project with Denmark.

Additionally, Germany said it planned to send 40 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, seven mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, five mobile reconnaissance systems SurveilSPIRE, and 18,000 man-portable anti-tank weapons.