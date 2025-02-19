Germany is gearing up for a snap election on 23 February 2025.

According to the latest polling by all agencies, Conservative CDU/CSU is set to win the election, though its support ranges between 27-32%. The poll by Forsa, which features the largest sample of 2501, shows that the support stands at 30%

Anti-Ukraine AfD party’s support stands roughly at 20%, with INSA’s poll showing that it enjoys the support of 22% based on the survey of 2010 persons. This is despite aggressive support and promotion by US billionaire Elon Musk.

The threshold for entering the parliament is 5%, with the German system requiring that parties form a coalition to govern. Merz has already ruled out a coalition with AfD and grilled its leader, Alice Weidel, live on TV.