US Special Peace Envoy Keith Kellogg is visiting Kyiv as the tension between Ukraine and Europe, on the one hand, and the US, on the other, grows.

“Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the US and speak with President Trump to make sure we understand everything correctly,” he said.

Kellogg is expected to travel to the front.

“We must first and foremost look at what the people who are fighting think. Making concessions to Russia? Only 1% of the population supports that. It may seem like this can be resolved through some agreements. No, that is impossible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of the visit. “Let Kellogg take a look at Kyiv—he said that 30% is gone. Let him see for himself. Let him talk to people. And then I will take him to the front. There, he can speak with the soldiers. Are the soldiers ready to vote, go home, and give everything away to the Russians? For me, it is important that Kellogg gets the information firsthand.”

His visit comes one day after POTUS Donald Trump accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of failing to strike a deal with Russia in 2022, which could’ve been struck “very easy”, lied about his approval rating, stating that it’s only at 4%, and the amount of money the US allegedly provided to Ukraine in the past three years.

It also comes one day after the US delegation met with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed, among other things, the Russo-Ukraine war without Ukraine’s presence while noting that this is just the first step in the long process and that other parties are consulted daily.