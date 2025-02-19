Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1091: EU considers historic € 700 billion aid for Kyiv

Exclusive

Paris emergency summit: much ado about nothing. It could have been the moment for Europe to show leadership but turned out to be a Shakespearean play

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians reclaim key Russian stronghold in Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian special forces recaptured a heavily fortified Russian position in Pishchane, using precision strikes and rapid infiltration tactics.

Ukrainian Army confirms successful attacks on two Russian pumping stations, refinery. The strikes are part of a strategic campaign to hamper Russia’s ability to transport fuel to frontline units.

Six-hour Russian assault repelled by Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized in Donetsk Oblast (video). Russians deployed an armored column led by a mine-clearing “turtle” tank. Ukrainian drones and artillery destroyed it and hunted for scattered infantry.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine security official: Russia uses peace talks to stockpile missiles and expand army. Ukrainian Security Council official warns Russia exploits peace negotiations to buy time while stockpiling North Korean missiles, Iranian drones, and increasing troop numbers for continued aggression.

NBC News: Putin “thinks he’s winning” and seeks total control over Ukraine, say Western intelligence sources. Multiple Western intelligence officials report Putin has no genuine interest in peace talks and believes Russia can ultimately control all Ukrainian territory, viewing any ceasefire as merely an opportunity to reconstitute forces.

Ukrainian authorities halt Reuters livestream from Kyiv amid security concerns. Ukrainian officials took swift action to stop Reuters’ unauthorized livestream from Kyiv’s central square, with military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko immediately reporting the potential security breach to law enforcement.

Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine. Germany has revealed its latest military support package for Ukraine, updating the list of provided military assistance on the federal government’s website on Monday, 17 February 2025.

International

Turkish President backs full territorial integrity of Ukraine, Crimea included.

France calls second emergency summit on Ukraine amid concerns over Trump-Putin negotiations. Following last week’s initial emergency meeting, France broadens its diplomatic initiative to include Baltic states, Nordic countries and Canada, as European leaders work to develop a united approach amid US-Russia negotiations.

Zelenskyy trumps Trump in British opinion polling.

Ukraine demands strong security guarantees from US, EU, Turkiye while seeking peace, says Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy visits Türkiye seeking international security guarantees while rejecting territorial concessions, as Ukraine responds to US-Russia negotiations conducted without Kyiv’s participation.

UK Defense Secretary Healey: decisions on Ukraine to shape global security for generations. UK Defense Secretary emphasizes generational impact of Ukraine war decisions amid growing concerns over US-Russia bilateral negotiations excluding European allies.

Rubio and Waltz deny Ukrainians and Europeans sidelined. “Shuttle diplomacy has happened throughout history, it’s happened all over the world,” Waltz said

Latvia eyes 4% NATO spending in 2026, on track to 5%. Latvian government decided to ramp up its military spending as the situation in Europe is deteriorating

Polish President after meeting Kellogg: “Calm down, everyone”. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Trump “takes action, acts decisively and, as a rule, effectively.”

EU considers historic € 700 billion aid package for Ukraine as Trump signals reduction in Kyiv’s support.

US, Russia hold five-hour talks in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine’s participation. “Senior US and Russian officials established new bilateral consultation mechanisms after extensive talks in Riyadh, while Ukraine warns against any settlement negotiated without its involvement.

Political and legal developments

Russia demands NATO revoke Ukraine’s 2008 membership promise. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson insists NATO must formally cancel its 2008 Bucharest commitment to Ukraine, marking an escalation beyond simply blocking current membership to demanding the erasure of future possibilities.

Zelenskyy: US, Russia share opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership. President Zelenskyy acknowledges that US reluctance toward Ukraine’s NATO membership mirrors Russia’s long-standing position, as he seeks alternative security guarantees through military strength and potential troop presence from allies.

International Democrat Union condemns state sanctions against Ukrainian opposition leader Poroshenko. International Democrat Union condemns sanctions against former President Poroshenko, calling the move politically motivated suppression while French officials also express concern for Ukraine’s unity.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine rejected Russian ultimatums at war’s start and won’t accept them now. President Zelenskyy firmly rejects any peace agreement negotiated without Ukraine’s participation, recalling how Kyiv refused Russian ultimatums even during the darkest early days of the invasion.

Trump’s mineral deal demands higher GDP share from Ukraine than Germany’s WWI reparations. A leaked contract reveals Trump’s demand for a $500 billion “payback” from Ukraine for previous aid, granting the US economic control, as per The Telegraph.

Read our earlier daily review here.