UK Defense Secretary Healey: decisions on Ukraine to shape global security for generations

UK Defense Secretary John Healey says that decisions made in the near future will not only determine the outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine but also shape global security for future generations, according to The Guardian.

His claim came after US President Donald Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

Speaking at the Institute for Government in London, Healey emphasized that the world has entered a new era of threats.

“The test of leadership, of political leadership, isn’t just about managing the immediate, it’s also about reforming for the future,” he said.

The UK’s defense chief stressed that the choices made in the coming weeks “will not only define the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, but the security of our world for generations to come.”

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country is ready to deploy its troops.

“The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine,” which includes “further support for Ukraine’s military” and “also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” he said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers has triggered immediate calls from lawmakers for parliamentary involvement in any such decision.

