International Democrat Union condemns state sanctions against Ukrainian opposition leader Poroshenko

International Democrat Union condemns sanctions against former President Poroshenko, calling the move politically motivated suppression while French officials also express concern for Ukraine’s unity.
byOlena Mukhina
18/02/2025
Petro Poroshenko speaks to his supporters after the court hearings. Source: European solidarity
International Democrat Union condemns state sanctions against Ukrainian opposition leader Poroshenko

The International Democrat Union (IDU) has expressed deep concern over the recent decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s opposition leader and former president.

The sanctions include asset freezes, bans on public and defense procurements, technology transfers, and land ownership. Poroshenko has condemned the sanctions, calling them an “unconstitutional, politically motivated decision.” He also said that the sanctions could hinder his foundation’s military aid efforts.

In an official statement, the IDU criticized the move, calling it a politically motivated attempt to suppress the opposition.

“The accusation of high treason against Ukraine’s 5th President—who has steadfastly resisted Russian aggression since 2014, secured vital international support for Ukraine, built the modern Armed Forces, brokered the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, advanced Ukraine’s EU and NATO integration, and played a pivotal role in uniting the nation throughout Russia’s invasion—appears to be a politically motivated attempt to suppress opposition,” its statement reads.

The IDU has also urged President Zelenskyy to reconsider the decision, emphasizing the need for Ukraine’s political unity and democratic standing on the global stage.

The IDU is a global alliance of center-right political parties from 65 countries, founded by figures such as UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, US Vice President George Bush, French President Jacques Chirac, and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. European Solidarity became an IDU observer member in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fuchs, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of France’s National Assembly, has also condemned the sanctions against Poroshenko.

“Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty. National unity and defense must take precedence over any other considerations in peace negotiations,” Fuchs states.

Earlier, Poroshenko warned that the geopolitical landscape shifted significantly after the Munich Security Conference, stressing that Ukraine’s top priority must be the defense of its national interests.

