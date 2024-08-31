Eng
Ukrainian paratrooper brigade captures seven Russian tanks in Kursk oblast since incursion outset

Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade reports seizing seven Russian tanks, including T-72, and more modern T-90M and T-80BVM models, during the Kursk incursion. Captured vehicles will be repaired and used in future operations against Russians.
byYuri Zoria
31/08/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian paratrooper brigade captures seven russian tanks kursk oblast since incursion outset captured tank military russia's august 2024 80th separate air assault трофейний російський танк українських військових у курській області
A captured Russian tank of the Ukrainian military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade
Ukrainian forces have captured seven Russian tanks in the Kursk region since the start of their incursion, according to reports from the 80th Air Assault Brigade. The seized vehicles include one of Russia’s most advanced tank models, the T-90M “Breakthrough,” along with four T-80BVM, and two T-72 tanks.

Ukraine started its invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August to create a buffer zone near the border for protecting Sumy Oblast from Russian shelling, and to keep Russian troops away from the frontlines within Ukraine.

The 80th Air Assault Brigade, one of several Ukrainian units participating in the Kursk operation, plans to incorporate these captured tanks into their arsenal for future engagements with Russian forces. However, military personnel report that the tanks are in varying states of repair, with some requiring only minor fixes to communication systems while others need major overhauls, Militarnyi reports.

“The T-72s are in poor condition. It’s evident they’ve been in use for a long time. We’re trying to restore them,” brigade members stated. They also noted that the tanks were likely operated by poorly trained crews, facilitating their capture.

One of the T-80BVM tanks was seized during combat near the town of Sudzha. Ukrainian paratroopers discovered the abandoned Russian tank using a drone while conducting additional reconnaissance in the area.

A captured Russian tank of the Ukrainian military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade

A Ukrainian soldier named Bohdan, who participated in the capture of several T-80BVMs in the early days of fighting in Kursk Oblast, expressed his excitement:

“I’ve always dreamed of capturing a Russian tank. Because as a trophy, a tank is cool.”

The T-90M “Breakthrough” was captured during a raid by the 80th Air Assault Brigade behind enemy lines. Ukrainian forces noticed a Russian soldier attempting to start the tank without success. Later investigation revealed that the tank’s batteries were completely discharged, preventing its operation during the battle.

Ukrainian paratrooper brigade captures seven Russian tanks in Kursk oblast since incursion outset Russian T-90M captured by Ukraine's 80th Brigade.
Russian T-90M captured by Ukraine’s 80th Brigade. Photo: Ukrainian 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade

An officer from the 80th Air Assault Brigade reported that after replacing the batteries, it took approximately ten attempts to start the T-90M before they could move it to their own positions.

