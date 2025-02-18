Polish President after meeting Kellogg: “Calm down, everyone”

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that US special peace envoy Keith Kellogg has reassured him that the US does not intend to reduce the number of troops on the eastern flank despite rumors.

“We have been assured… that there are absolutely no American intentions to reduce activity here, in our part of Europe, especially in terms of security and the reduction of the number of American soldiers,” he said.

Duda also believes that POTUS Donald Trump is on the right track.

“I have a complete overview of the situation in terms of the current actions being taken by the United States… In my personal opinion, America has become very actively involved in the effort to end the war in Ukraine,” stated the Polish president. “I know President Donald Trump. I know that he is an extremely determined person, and when he takes action, he acts decisively and, as a rule, effectively.”

The statement comes after the US and Russian delegations discussed the Russo-Ukraine war without Ukraine’s presence.

Kellogg is slated to visit Ukraine on 20 February and may travel to the front.