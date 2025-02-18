Zelenskyy trumps Trump in British opinion polling

The absolute majority of the British public views Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a positive light compared to US President Donald Trump and Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin.

This is according to a fresh opinion polling by YouGov.

Carried out between 16-17 February, it shows that 89% and 73% of all Britons, respectively view Putin and Trump unfavorably. Meanwhile, 64% of Britons regard Zelenskyy in a positive light, with 16% opposing this view and 20% being undecided. 37% of Reform voters view him unfavorably.

The highest unfavorability rate toward Putin is observed among Labor (96%) and Conservative (95%) voters. The lowest among Reform voters (80%). Overall, just 4% of Britons like the Russian dictator, with the highest number observed among Reform voters (12%)

Trump is regarded in the most unfavorable fashion among the Liberal Democrats (91%) while 66% of Reform voters like him.