Ukrainian authorities halt Reuters livestream from Kyiv amid security concerns

On the morning of 18 February, Reuters launched an online livestream from the main Independence Square in Kyiv. This prompted a swift response from the Kyiv City Military Administration, which reported the incident to law enforcement.

The livestream quickly sparked heated debate on social media, with users questioning whether it was meant to capture Ukraine’s air defense operations or ongoing protests against potential agreements with Russia.

“Regarding the livestream by one of the news agencies from the Independence Square—thank you to the public and media for their reaction,” Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko stated in a post.

Tkachenko noted that he “immediately” contacted the relevant authorities, and the livestream has since been stopped.

Social media users expressed outrage with such actions of Reuters, according to UNN.

“Who is it for? To help Russians aim their missiles more accurately? Are you eagerly waiting for bombs to fall and Ukrainians to die en masse? What are you looking for—another chance to showcase your so-called journalistic standards?” one of the users wrote.

Strict regulations restrict photography and videography during martial law in Ukraine. Violating these restrictions, including broadcasting the movement or deployment of Ukraine’s armed forces, can result in criminal liability.

This isn’t the first time Reuters has faced backlash over its live streaming in Kyiv. In 2022, the agency streamed a live feed of Kyiv’s Maidan amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis from a camera placed on the balcony of the central Hotel Ukraine.

At the time, many believed Reuters was attempting to capture footage of an imminent Russian attack. Controversy escalated further when the Soviet anthem was reportedly played during the broadcast.

Belarus outlet Nexta has also responded to the Reuters stream, saying the Kremlin will thank them for it.

“Ukraine under martial law has restrictions on filming to protect state secrets and security. Reuters apparently does not care about this. Kremlin will thank them,” it said.

Read more: