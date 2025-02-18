Turkish President backs full territorial integrity of Ukraine, Crimea included

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again emphasized that Ankara is committed to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling them “indisputable.”

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Erdogan noted that US President Donald Trump’s peace push is aligned with the Turkish policy since the start of the full-scale war three years ago.

He said that Türkiye would be a good venue for any possible peace talks involving Russia.

The statement comes after the US and Russia’s delegations met in Saudi Arabia where they held preliminary talks on a range of subjects, including Ukraine.