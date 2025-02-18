Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Turkish President backs full territorial integrity of Ukraine, Crimea included

byLesia Dubenko
18/02/2025
1 minute read
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayip Erdogan/ President's office
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayip Erdogan/ President’s office
Turkish President backs full territorial integrity of Ukraine, Crimea included

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again emphasized that Ankara is committed to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling them “indisputable.”

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Erdogan noted that US President Donald Trump’s peace push is aligned with the Turkish policy since the start of the full-scale war three years ago.

He said that Türkiye would be a good venue for any possible peace talks involving Russia.

The statement comes after the US and Russia’s delegations met in Saudi Arabia where they held preliminary talks on a range of subjects, including Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts