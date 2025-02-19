Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European allies that the US will keep sanctions on Russia in place at least until a potential peace deal is reached with Putin.

According to people familiar with the situation and speaking on condition of anonymity, the statement was reportedly made on Tuesday in talks with a group of European counterparts.

The conversation took place after Rubio, alongside other US officials in Saudi Arabia Tuesday in the highest level face-to-face meeting with Russian counterparts since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The meeting drew a lot of criticism as it didn’t involve Ukraine or Europe directly affected by the war.

Meanwhile, POTUS Donald Trump accused Zelenskyy of having an approval rating of 4%, which is a lie. The latest opinion polling shows that Zelenskyy has an approval rating of 57%