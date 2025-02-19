Republican bigwigs: Putin is war criminal, ‘not that his mama or daddy didn’t love him enough’

Two prominent GOP senators, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana gave their assessment of who Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is.

In an interview with CNN, Wicker said that Ukraine should be at the negation table and that European interests should be considered as well.

When asked if you think that Putin can be trusted in these negotiations, Wicker replied, “no, Putin is a war criminal and should be in jail for the rest of his life. If not executed.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy noted that Putin has a black heart and clearly has Stalin’s taste for blood.

“There are some people in this world and they’re not mixed up, they’re not confused, they’re not sick. It’s not that their mama or daddy didn’t love them enough. They’re just bad people and they hurt other people. Sometimes for enjoyment. And they take other people’s stuff. Some of those people run countries, and one of them is Vladimir Putin. He’s an evil man,” Kennedy said.

The statement comes after POTUS Donald Trump said that Ukraine was always in Putin’s apple of the eye and that the war would have never started if he had been president while calling Zelenskyy “grossly incompetent.”