Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Republican bigwigs: Putin is war criminal, ‘not that his mama or daddy didn’t love him enough’

Some people just have a ‘black heart’, says Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
byLesia Dubenko
19/02/2025
1 minute read
Top GOP senator breaks with Trump on Ukraine and Putin
Republican John Wicker/ CNN screenshot
Republican bigwigs: Putin is war criminal, ‘not that his mama or daddy didn’t love him enough’

Two prominent GOP senators, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana gave their assessment of who Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is.

In an interview with CNN, Wicker said that Ukraine should be at the negation table and that European interests should be considered as well.

When asked if you think that Putin can be trusted in these negotiations, Wicker replied, “no, Putin is a war criminal and should be in jail for the rest of his life. If not executed.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy noted that Putin has a black heart and clearly has Stalin’s taste for blood.

“There are some people in this world and they’re not mixed up, they’re not confused, they’re not sick. It’s not that their mama or daddy didn’t love them enough. They’re just bad people and they hurt other people. Sometimes for enjoyment. And they take other people’s stuff. Some of those people run countries, and one of them is Vladimir Putin. He’s an evil man,” Kennedy said.

The statement comes after POTUS Donald Trump said that Ukraine was always in Putin’s apple of the eye and that the war would have never started if he had been president while calling Zelenskyy “grossly incompetent.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts