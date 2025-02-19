Support us on Patreon
British Typhoon jets may guard Ukraine airspace to counter Russian military threats

European nations seek alternative security arrangements for Ukraine as Trump-Putin negotiations proceed without allied consultation, raising concerns about NATO’s future cohesion.
byOlena Mukhina
19/02/2025
2 minute read
A Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
British Typhoon jets may guard Ukraine airspace to counter Russian military threats

The UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine as part of an air mission to patrol its airspace, The Times reports.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

British ministers are currently discussing this scenario as an alternative to deploying a significant number of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

The mission would be similar to the one currently conducted in the Baltic states, involving escorting Russian aircraft and providing round-the-clock air threat response.

Anonymous government sources told The Times that despite discussions, such a mission would require a substantial number of aircraft and air defense systems.

Around a dozen Typhoon fighters could maintain constant combat readiness to repel Russian air attacks alongside UK and European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a source within the Royal Air Force said that while the mission is highly likely, discussions remain in the early stages, and no final decision has been made.

If approved, the Typhoon fighters would be stationed at airbases in Poland near the border, from where they could quickly respond to potential threats.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country is ready to deploy its troops. His readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers has triggered immediate calls from lawmakers for parliamentary involvement in any such decision.

