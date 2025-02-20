Zelenskyy warned of “badmouthing” Trump for debunking disinfo, while Trump calls him “dictator without elections”

US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Ukrainian president Zelenskyy against “badmouthing” Trump in public, after Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s false claims about him.

This follows Trump’s statement that Ukraine needs to hold elections because Volodymyr Zelenskyy has only a 4% approval rating, which contradicts the latest official survey data, according to which, 57% of Ukrainians trust him. Zelenskyy responded saying that Trump lives in a Russian-made “disinformation bubble.”

“The idea that Zelenskyy is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” Vance told Daily Mail during an interview.

According to Vance, Zelenskyy has received poor guidance on how to engage with the new administration.

“We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close,” Vance stated. “That is the policy of the President of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation.”

Ukrainian President said Trump lives in a Russian-made "disinformation bubble," commenting on his statement about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rate.



In response to this, US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Zelenskyy against "badmouthing" Trump in public.



"Everyone who knows the… pic.twitter.com/OHoS0IrD8R — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump himself sharply criticized Zelenskyy on Truth Social, describing him as a “dictator without elections” who effectively manipulated Biden.

Trump positioned his administration as uniquely capable of negotiating peace with Russia, claiming others have failed in this effort. On 18 February, US and Russian representatives met in Saudi Arabia for the first time in three years after the full-scale invasion began. Ukraine was not invited to the talks, even though they involved discussions about peace in Ukraine.

The US president suggested Zelensky may be prolonging the war to maintain financial support, writing: “Zelensky probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” providing no evidence.

While expressing affection for Ukraine, Trump characterized Zelenskyy’s leadership as “terrible,” describing the country as “shattered” with “millions” of unnecessary casualties.

In response to Trump’s statement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X that “Nobody can force Ukraine to give up. We will defend our right to exist.”

“Ukraine withstood the most horrific military attack in Europe’s modern history and three years of a total war. The Ukrainian people and their President Zelenskyy refused to give in to Putin’s pressure,” Sybiha stated.

On 19 February, Zelenskyy also refuted Trump’s assertion that Ukraine received $500 billion in aid from the US, clarifying that the actual support comprises $67 billion in military assistance and $31.5 billion in direct budgetary aid.

Related: