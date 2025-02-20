Trump claims Russia “has the cards” in Ukraine peace talks

US President Donald Trump claimed in talking to the BBC that Russia holds the upper hand in his negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, asserting that Moscow “has the cards” because it has “taken a lot of territory.“

Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns have arisen that this could pressure Ukraine to cede territory while allowing the US to seek access to Ukraine’s valuable minerals as compensation for aid.

Speaking to BBC aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, Trump again reiterated his misconception of Russia’s goals in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying he believed Russia was allegedly interested in ending its war, which began when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

“I think the Russians want to see the war end, I really do,” Trump said. “I think they have the cards a little bit, because they’ve taken a lot of territory. They have the cards.”

When asked if he trusted that Russia genuinely wanted peace, he responded, “I do.”

Trump’s repeated more Russian propaganda narratives before

Earlier that day, Trump had labeled Zelenskyy a “dictator” during a speech at a Saudi-backed investment event in Florida, then he repeated the accusation in a post on Truth Social.

“He refuses to have elections. He’s low in the real Ukrainian polls. How can you be high with every city being demolished?” Trump said in Florida, according to BBC.

Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, extending Zelenskyy’s term beyond its original May 2024 end until Parliament lifts martial law. The claim of Zelenskyy’s illegitimacy stems from Russian propaganda. Trump sought to undermine Zelenskyy’s public support, claiming a 4% approval rating, while BBC Verify reported 57% of Ukrainians trust him, according to this month’s poll.

“With all due respect to President Donald Trump as a leader… he is living in this disinformation space,” Zelenskyy commented on Trump’s allegations.

Previously, Trump also suggested that Ukraine should have taken action to avoid the Russian invasion.

“You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” he said, de facto alleging that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia.

