Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Captured North Korean soldier in Ukraine requests asylum in South Korea

Seoul is ready to accept the captured North Korean soldier seeking asylum. Ukraine initially considered a POW exchange, but is open to transferring D​PRK POWs to South Korea.
byYuri Zoria
20/02/2025
2 minute read
captured north korean soldier ukraine requests asylum south korea pow ri had been fighting against - 2025-01-11t173526215 19 korea’s foreign ministry confirmed soldiers accepted seek bloomberg reported emphasized “north citizens
North Korean POW Ri who had been fighting against Ukraine. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Captured North Korean soldier in Ukraine requests asylum in South Korea

On 19 February, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine will be accepted if they seek asylum, Bloomberg reported. The Ministry emphasized that “North Korean soldiers are our citizens under the Constitution” and that recognizing their free will aligns with international law and customs.

Approximately 12,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed in Russia to fight against Ukraine. Integrated into Russian units, they operate in small groups rather than holding independent front-line positions. Ukrainian officials stated that the Pyongyang troops lost 4,000 soldiers killed or wounded, but continue their operations against Ukrainian forces.

South Korea’s statement came after a captured North Korean soldier, in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, expressed his desire to defect to Seoul. The newspaper cited an unnamed Ukrainian official who stated that the final decision on the soldier’s fate would depend on South Korea’s stance.

North Korean propaganda claimed South Koreans operate Ukrainian drones, POWs disclose

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukraine also stated that it was open to returning the captured troops to Pyongyang if North Korea agreed to exchange them for Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

South Korea confirmed that it has communicated its position to Ukrainian authorities and is engaged in discussions regarding the handling of captured North Korean troops. The Ministry stressed that “they should not be sent against their will to a place where there’s a threat of persecution.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that around 4,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or injured fighting alongside the Russian forces against Ukrainians.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!