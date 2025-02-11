ISW: Russia sends military to North Korea potentially to share combat experience

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia is sending combat-experienced military personnel to North Korea under the premise of medical treatment. According to Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, “hundreds” of Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine are receiving rehabilitation and medical care in North Korean facilities.
The ambassador noted that North Korea declined Russia’s offers to compensate for medical care, food, and other expenses related to the Russians’ stay. ISW indicates that this development may enable Russian military cooperation with North Korean forces, potentially allowing the sharing of combat lessons from Ukraine while soldiers allegedly recover.
Simultaneously, Matsegora announced expanding educational ties between the nations. He stated that North Korean university professors would travel to Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Vladivostok “for a long period of time” to teach Korean, while Russian universities prepare three-month internships for North Korean students.
“Matsegora’s statement that North Korean professors are coming to Russia for work would likely violate UNSC Resolution 2397. Russia vetoed in March 2024 an annual UNSC resolution extending a monitoring panel tracking adherence to UN sanctions against North Korea,” ISW noted.
This announcement follows a 9 February report from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealing an increase in North Koreans entering Russia on student visas for construction work.
Related:
- Russia falsely promises work on occupied areas to migrants from Central Asia but sends to trenches instead
- Kim Jong Un vows continued support for Russia as it fights for ”just cause”
- ISW: Russia expands military forces, signaling no interest in peace talks with Ukraine
- North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russia in 2024
- Russia expands armed forces by 100,000 troops while arming North Korea, Zelenskyy warns
- NHK: North Korea built a drone with Russian help, mass production starts this year
- Zelenskyy confirms North Korean forces’ new deployment to Russia’s Kursk Oblast
- Reuters: Russians achieve higher precision with North Korean missiles in Ukraine