ISW: Russia sends military to North Korea potentially to share combat experience

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia is sending combat-experienced military personnel to North Korea under the premise of medical treatment. According to Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, “hundreds” of Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine are receiving rehabilitation and medical care in North Korean facilities.

The developments follow strengthened Russia-North Korea military ties, marked by a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” treaty. North Korea has previously sent approximately 12,000 troops to Russia’s western front-line region of Kursk to support operations against Ukrainian forces. Additionally, Pyongyang is transfers missiles and military equipment to Russia, and is Moscow’s top supplier of artillery ammunition.

The ambassador noted that North Korea declined Russia’s offers to compensate for medical care, food, and other expenses related to the Russians’ stay. ISW indicates that this development may enable Russian military cooperation with North Korean forces, potentially allowing the sharing of combat lessons from Ukraine while soldiers allegedly recover.

Simultaneously, Matsegora announced expanding educational ties between the nations. He stated that North Korean university professors would travel to Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Vladivostok “for a long period of time” to teach Korean, while Russian universities prepare three-month internships for North Korean students.

“Matsegora’s statement that North Korean professors are coming to Russia for work would likely violate UNSC Resolution 2397. Russia vetoed in March 2024 an annual UNSC resolution extending a monitoring panel tracking adherence to UN sanctions against North Korea,” ISW noted.

This announcement follows a 9 February report from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealing an increase in North Koreans entering Russia on student visas for construction work.

