Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russia in 2024

Russian statistics showed 13,221 North Korean entries in 2024, including 7,887 claiming educational purposes, violating international workforce restrictions.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
2 minute read
north korea sends thousands workers russia 2024 file koreans vladivostok airport 20 2029 north-koreans-russia russian statistics showed 13221 korean entries including 7887 claiming educational purposes violating international workforce restrictions seoul's
File photo: North Koreans at the Vladivostok airport, Russia. 20 December 2029. Photo: Yonhap
North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russia in 2024

Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported on 9 February that North Korean workers were dispatched to various construction sites across Russia amid workforce shortages due to the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The worker deployment coincides with broader military cooperation between the two countries. South Korean officials reported that North Korea has sent approximately 12,000 troops to Russia’s western front-line region of Kursk to support operations against Ukrainian forces.

Yonhap reports that according to Radio Free Asia, citing Russia’s federal statistics service, 13,221 North Koreans entered Russia in 2024, representing a twelve-fold increase from the previous year. Of these entries, 7,887 individuals claimed educational purposes for their visits.

North Korea and Russia allegedly circumvented UN Security Council’s sanctions by using student visas for worker deployment, Yonhap says. These sanctions, implemented in response to North Korean weapons tests, prohibited sending nationals to work overseas and required all North Korean workers to return home by December 2019.

More Pyongyang-Moscow cooperation

North Korea is set to begin mass-producing drones co-developed with Russia this year, according to Japan’s NHK, which cites sources familiar with the matter. The agreement allows North Korea to receive Russian technical assistance for developing multiple drone models, aligning with their 2024 strategic partnership treaty.

The deal underscored the growing military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Russia looks for additional weapons for its war in Ukraine while North Korea seeks advanced military technology. Sources suggest this cooperation is linked to North Korea’s plans to send troops to support Russia’s invasion, though Moscow remains opposed to assisting Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts