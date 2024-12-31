Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Kremlin prioritizes force generation over economic concerns for 2025

Putin’s decree mandates illegal migrants in Russia pass health, language, and legal tests or join the military by 30 April 2025.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian army corruption
Russian soldiers. Photo: Russia’s MoD
ISW: Kremlin prioritizes force generation over economic concerns for 2025

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 December that the Kremlin appears to be prioritizing force generation requirements and domestic political stability over economic considerations as Russia approaches 2025.

Earlier, ISW highlighted that the Kremlin’s economic limitations hinder efforts to address Russia’s long-term demographic decline. ISW also noted that recruitment barely offsets casualty rates in Ukraine, with force-generation and industrial constraints likely undermining Russia’s protracted attrition strategy.

According to ISW, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on 30 December requiring illegal migrants to either obtain legal status or leave Russia by 30 April 2025. The decree outlines two main pathways to legalization: completing a comprehensive process including health screenings, passing Russian language, history, and legal examinations, and settling all debts; or signing a military service contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

ISW reports that Russia currently faces a labor shortage of 1.5 million workers. The new decree could exacerbate this situation if significant numbers of migrants working in food service, transportation, and other low-skilled industries either leave Russia or join the military.

The enforcement of this decree remains uncertain, ISW notes. The decision to enforce or not will likely indicate Russian authorities’ priorities in addressing various challenges. According to ISW, strict enforcement would suggest that authorities prioritize addressing ultra-nationalist concerns and regime security issues related to reported migrant crimes and terrorist acts over economic challenges.

A decision not to enforce the decree would indicate that Russian authorities are more concerned with utilizing migrant labor to overcome Russia’s economic issues and labor shortages than messaging to the Kremlin’s ultranationalist constituency,” ISW says.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!