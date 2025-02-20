The United Nations (UN) does not consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an illegitimate head of state, said Stéphane Dujarric, the official spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, following recent statements by US President Donald Trump, according to Deutsche Welle.

The statements come after US President Donald Trump labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” a day earlier and threatened Zelenskyy must quickly secure peace or risk losing his country. Earlier, Trump claimed Ukraine provoked Russia’s 2022 invasion, repeating Russian propaganda talking points. This heightened concerns among US allies in Europe that Trump’s approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict might benefit Moscow.

A spokesperson for the UN told reporters that the Ukrainian president “sits in office after duly held elections.”

Previously, Zelenskyy refused to sign a US agreement on resource transfers worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022. The agreement also lacked security guarantees or assurances of further military aid, alongside other unfavorable terms.

Zelenskyy’s decision to reject the deal, his criticism of Ukraine’s exclusion from official US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, and his refusal to hold elections without security guarantees—likely to prevent the installation of a pro-Russian puppet—triggered a series of statements from Trump. He claimed that Ukraine needs to hold elections because Zelenskyy’s approval rating is only 4%, contradicting the latest official surveys, which show that 57% of Ukrainians support him.

Zelenskyy responded, stating that Trump lives in a Russian-made “disinformation bubble.” Following this, pressure on Ukraine intensified. US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Zelenskyy against “badmouthing” Trump in public after the Ukrainian president refuted Trump’s false claims. Trump’s approach has sparked widespread criticism from European and American politicians, officials, and non-government organizations.

Earlier, Australia, a major US security ally that has contributed about $960 million in support to Ukraine, reiterated that Russia was the aggressor in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and any resolution must be achieved on Kyiv’s terms.

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the war’s devastating human toll but rejected the notion of peace at any cost.

