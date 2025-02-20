“Don’t be ridiculous,” Brexit advocate and pro-Trump UK politician reacts to Zelenskyy being “dictator”

UK politician Nigel Farage has reacted to Donald Trump’s statement that Zelenskyy is a dictator.

Speaking with Sky News, the UK’s Reform leader, previously the leader of the anti-EU Brexit party UKIP, ridiculed the host’s statement that Trump dubbed Zelenskyy a “dictator.”

While he applauded Trump’s efforts to push a peace deal in Ukraine, he also noted that Trump and Zelenskyy have a “long beef” and that one shouldn’t take everything that Trump says ‘literally.’ This includes the statement on Zelenskyy being a ‘dictator’ – to which he replied, “Don’t be ridiculous” – and that Ukraine started the war – to which he replied, “Putin started the war.”

At the same time, he noted that the word “P E A C E” should be foremost taken into account.

He also noted that there should be a timeline for elections in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is least favorably viewed in the UK by Reform UK voters, who, at the same time, are highly critical of Putin.