"Don't be ridiculous," Brexit advocate and pro-Trump UK politician reacts to Zelenskyy being "dictator"

Take everything Trump says “truthfully, but not literally”
byLesia Dubenko
20/02/2025
1 minute read
UK Reform leader Nigel Farage/ YouTube screenshot
“Don’t be ridiculous,” Brexit advocate and pro-Trump UK politician reacts to Zelenskyy being “dictator”

UK politician Nigel Farage has reacted to Donald Trump’s statement that Zelenskyy is a dictator.

Speaking with Sky News, the UK’s Reform leader, previously the leader of the anti-EU Brexit party UKIP, ridiculed the host’s statement that Trump dubbed Zelenskyy a “dictator.”

While he applauded Trump’s efforts to push a peace deal in Ukraine, he also noted that Trump and Zelenskyy have a “long beef” and that one shouldn’t take everything that Trump says ‘literally.’ This includes the statement on Zelenskyy being a ‘dictator’ – to which he replied, “Don’t be ridiculous” – and that Ukraine started the war – to which he replied, “Putin started the war.”

At the same time, he noted that the word “P E A C E” should be foremost taken into account.

He also noted that there should be a timeline for elections in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is least favorably viewed in the UK by Reform UK voters, who, at the same time, are highly critical of Putin.

