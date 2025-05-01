Silent killers: Russian Shahed drones transform Kyiv neighborhoods into explosive minefields

Delayed-action cluster munitions dropped by Russian Shahed drones have reportedly detonated in Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to Oleksandr Popovtsev, head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Administration.

The first mentions of delayed munitions were reported on 10 April 2025, following a large-scale Russian drone attack involving 145 drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted many drones, but reports soon emerged on social media and from Ukrainian officials about explosive devices with delayed detonation scattered by these drones in multiple regions, including Kyiv.

“Today, in the Bortnychi neighborhood of Darnytskyi district, delayed explosions of cluster munitions were recorded. These may have been dispersed during last night’s drone attack,” Popovtsev stated.

Popovtsev has also reminded residents of the Ukrainian capital of the proper steps if they discover suspicious objects: move to a safe distance and immediately call emergency services or the police.

The Kyiv City Administration has also warned not to touch unknown munitions left behind after the Russian aerial assault, as they may be explosive.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed that State Emergency Service bomb disposal teams are working in the district, where the munitions have been supposedly discovered.

Klitschko has reported that an elderly woman from the district has been hospitalized after a delayed detonation of a Shahed drone’s warhead.

“The warhead of a downed drone detonated with a delay, injuring a local woman,” he said on social media.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on around 10 explosions in Kyiv’s forested park area.

“One explosion occurred on the roof of a residential building, partially damaging it. One injury has been confirmed, and details are being clarified. The explosions were likely caused by cluster munitions dropped from drones, but final confirmation will follow expert analysis,” Ukrainian military authorities said.

Russia is actively experimenting with its drone strike capabilities. Russian attacks involving Shahed drones have intensified, and the number of modifications to them is growing. In one instance, debris showed a warhead made of glued plywood—an apparent attempt to mimic a real payload. The Shahed was equipped with a new type of antenna, likely intended to better resist Ukrainian electronic warfare.