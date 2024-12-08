New Ukrainian “Hell” missile-drone likely designed for striking critical Russian ground targets, expert says

Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, a developer of Ukrainian defense systems, says a new missile-drone called “Peklo” (Hell) is designed to hit Russian ground targets. Ukraine has already used such a weapon to achieve first results, according to UNIAN.

Recently, the Ukrainian state defense company “Ukrainian Defense Industry,” also operating as “Ukroboronprom State Concern, unveiled the “Peklo” long-range munition, which the developers classified as a missile-drone. This entirely new creation was developed from scratch in just one year. According to the manufacturer, “Peklo” can reach speeds of up to 700 km/h and has a maximum range exceeding 700 km.

Khrapchynskyi expressed some doubts about the missile-drone’s capabilities of covering 700 kilometers but noted its potential deployment under an aircraft’s wing, making such ranges achievable. He believes the weapon will primarily be used against ground targets.

“This means strikes on ammunition depots and airfields to destroy stockpiles, technical units, or even concentrations of aircraft. It’s worth noting that similar types of strike systems are already in use. As we see, Ukraine is producing highly effective systems and weapons, and we’re getting results,” Khrapchynskyi emphasized.

He added that the country is actively developing a wide range of advanced weaponry. Private companies are contributing by creating systems capable of long-range strikes to disrupt Russia’s weapon production.

Khrapchynskyi noted that Russia is also modernizing its counter-weapons, attempting to destroy or intercept Ukrainian drones.

“Our engineers are developing systems capable of not only creating hell but also covering Russian territory with significant ‘bangs’ and ‘booms,’” the expert remarked.

The first batch of several dozen “Peklo” missile-drones was delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.

