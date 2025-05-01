Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Defense giants unite to boost European missile capabilities amid growing Russia’s threat

As Europe mobilizes an unprecedented €800 billion to rebuild its military capabilities against the Russian threat, defense giants Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin have formed a strategic alliance to produce missiles and ammunition.
byOlena Mukhina
01/05/2025
3 minute read
155mm artillery ammunition
155mm artillery ammunition. Photo: mil.in.ua
Defense giants unite to boost European missile capabilities amid growing Russia’s threat

German defense giant Rheinmetall and US company Lockheed Martin have agreed to expand their cooperation to boost missile and ammunition production in Europe.

The EU is undertaking an unprecedented defense buildup in response to Russia’s threat. It plans to mobilize up to €800 billion through EU-guaranteed loans and fiscal rule adjustments. This historic rearmament push, formalized in a Defense White Paper unveiled in March 2025, aims to strengthen Europe’s defense industrial readiness by 2030 through joint weapons development, increased domestic production, and reduced dependence on American military hardware. 

Rheinmetall has announced that the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a European center of excellence for missile and missile system production and distribution. The initiative aims to strengthen Europe’s security and strategic independence.

Led by Rheinmetall, the center will operate primarily in Germany and other European countries. The companies are currently determining the next steps in the project’s implementation, which remains subject to approval by the US and German governments.

The project will combine the strengths of both firms to meet growing military demand: Rheinmetall, a leading systems supplier with access to multiple European markets, and Lockheed Martin, a top global producer of missiles and missile systems.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has emphasized that the two companies complement each other well, combining specialized skills and advanced technological expertise.

Lockheed Martin has been a partner of the German industry for over 50 years and continues to deepen its cooperation with companies like Rheinmetall, which is known for its cutting-edge capabilities, writes Militarnyi

As part of the international supply chain for the F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jet, Rheinmetall will begin production of the first of approximately 400 center fuselage sections for the F-35A in July 2025.

In 2023, Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin also teamed up to jointly develop the GMARS (Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System) to address the growing demand for long-range rocket artillery. The system was unveiled to the public at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris in summer 2024.

Rheinmetall has also established itself as a crucial partner for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. The company has formed a joint venture with the Ukrainian state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom. This partnership aims to enable local production of military equipment, including an ammunition factory and Lynx armored personnel carriers.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts