Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: All 12,000 North Korean troops in Kursk may be lost by April 2025

Since escalating to significant combat operations in December, North Koreans have experienced substantial losses, averaging 92 casualties daily.
byYuri Zoria
17/01/2025
2 minute read
ukrainian sof eliminate 13 north korean soldiers russia's kursk oblast eliminated ukraine's dead-dprk-koreans 8th special operations forces (sso) regiment group military personnel press service reported providing photos documents ukraine news
North Korean soldiers eliminated by Ukraine’s SOF. Photo: Special Operations Forces
ISW: All 12,000 North Korean troops in Kursk may be lost by April 2025

The Institute for Study of War (ISW) reported on 16 January that the entire North Korean contingent of approximately 12,000 troops currently deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast “may be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025 should North Korean forces continue to suffer from their current high loss rate in the future.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early January 2025, North Korean forces have already suffered 3,800 casualties in Kursk Oblast. This assessment is supported by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), which stated on 13 January that 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded in action in the region.

The high casualty rate emerged after North Korean forces became involved in more significant combat operations. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov reported on 5 November 2024 that North Korean troops were initially engaged in “small-scale” clashes in Kursk Oblast. However, ISW notes that Russian military bloggers began reporting on 6 December that North Korean forces had escalated to more substantial combat operations.

ISW calculates that North Korean forces have sustained approximately 92 casualties per day since beginning significant combat operations in early December 2024. At this rate, the entire contingent of roughly 12,000 North Korean personnel in Kursk Oblast could be killed or wounded within about 12 weeks, by mid-April 2025.

North Korean forces will likely continue to suffer a larger ratio of wounded to killed in action – as is typical for armed conflict – and it is unclear if or when injured North Korean soldiers return to combat,” ISW wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!