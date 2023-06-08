Destruction of Kakhovka Dam continues, reservoir water levels keep declining – Ukrhydroenergo

Flooded area of occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. Photo: Source.

Ukrainian hydropower plant operator Ukrhydroenergo reports that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decline, while the spillway dam and the earthen insert between the station building and the sluice gate are still being destroyed.

“The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has decreased by almost a meter over the past day,” Ukrhydroenergo says.

In order to reduce flooding downstream from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Ukrhydroenergo says it is adjusting the operations of the HPPs, storing the water upstream in other reservoirs of the Dnipro cascade, which comprises several power plants and dams along the Dnipro river.

“Ukrhydroenergo, together with the Ukrhydroproject design institute, is working on a project to build a cofferdam at the Kakhovka reservoir to restore the designed water level [that existed] before the explosion. A list of priority tasks and works is being prepared,” the Operator reported.

Tags: flooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kakhovka HPP