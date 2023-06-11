No dangerous infectious diseases detected in Ukraine’s flood-affected areas – Health Minister

So far, no dangerous infectious diseases have been detected in the areas flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam; the epidemic situation in Ukraine’s south is under control, the country’s Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on the national telethon, according to RBC-Ukraine.
“Today, we have no cases of infectious diseases related to the effects of flooding. There were a few cases of gastroenterocolitis, but they were not even from this area, which was flooded. Currently, the epidemic situation is controlled, stable, but tense,” he said.
The minister noted that the water in the centralized water supply network fully meets sanitary standards and is safe for consumption as experts continue to test the water.
At the same time, according to Lyashko, surface waters in the southern regions have been found to exceed microbiological indicators. Lyashko urged residents of the flooded regions not to bathe in the surface waters, and not to consume them and the fish from the affected water bodies.
Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, causing massive flooding in Kherson Oblast.
Tags: epidemic, flooding, Kakhovka HPP