Kakhovka dam to deteriorate further over next days, causing additional flooding – UK intel

Photo: Enerhoatom's Telegram channel 

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry wrote that the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine experienced a partial failure, leading to significant infrastructure damage and a high risk of further flooding, while the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant upstream was not immediately affected.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “The Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam partially failed just before 0300hrs local time on 06 June 2023. By 1200hrs, the entire eastern portion of the dam and much of the hydro and utilities infrastructure was swept away. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir was at a record high before the collapse, resulting in a particularly high volume of water inundating the area downstream.”
  • “Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which sits 120km away from the dam, is highly unlikely to face immediate additional safety issues as a result of the dropping water levels in the reservoir.”
  • “The dam’s structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding.”

