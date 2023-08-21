Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

First water pipeline segment operational following Kakhovska HPP attack

byOrysia Hrudka
21/08/2023
2 minute read
The first segment of the main water pipeline, connecting “Inhulets – Kriazheve” was launched. Photo by Ministry of Ministry of Infrastructure’s press service.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On Monday, the first segment of the main water pipeline, connecting “Inhulets – Kriazheve” was launched, providing water to a quarter of Kryvyi Rih’s population following Russia’s terrorist attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Infrastructure’s press service.

The construction of this pipeline was initiated on the third day following Russia’s attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, in line with President Zelenskyy’s directive.

For the launch of the first phase, water from the Inhulets River is directed through a pumping station into an underground pipeline. It then flows through an open canal to the South Reservoir and is distributed to the residents of Kryvyi Rih. This process is set to continue for a period of 10 days. The section consists of four segments in total, with the launch of the remaining three scheduled for the beginning of autumn.

Due to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, approximately one million Ukrainians are facing water supply disruptions. In some areas, water is being delivered via tankers, and residents are purchasing drinking water in bottles.

The construction work on the water pipeline is in progress continuously, operating around the clock. The State Restoration Agency is leading the project’s implementation in close collaboration with local and regional authorities.

With the support of USAID’s Cooperation for Enhanced Engagement and Governance (USAID CEEG) program, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for all three main water pipeline segments will be conducted.

The overall project for the main water pipeline comprises three sections, spanning a total length of almost 150 kilometers. Upcoming phases include the launch of two additional sections: “Marhanets – Nikopol – Pokrov” (40.9 km) and “Zaporizhzhia – Tomakivka – Marhanets” (76.7 km).

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts