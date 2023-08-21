First water pipeline segment operational following Kakhovska HPP attack

On Monday, the first segment of the main water pipeline, connecting “Inhulets – Kriazheve” was launched, providing water to a quarter of Kryvyi Rih’s population following Russia’s terrorist attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Infrastructure’s press service.

The construction of this pipeline was initiated on the third day following Russia’s attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, in line with President Zelenskyy’s directive.

For the launch of the first phase, water from the Inhulets River is directed through a pumping station into an underground pipeline. It then flows through an open canal to the South Reservoir and is distributed to the residents of Kryvyi Rih. This process is set to continue for a period of 10 days. The section consists of four segments in total, with the launch of the remaining three scheduled for the beginning of autumn.

Due to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, approximately one million Ukrainians are facing water supply disruptions. In some areas, water is being delivered via tankers, and residents are purchasing drinking water in bottles.

The construction work on the water pipeline is in progress continuously, operating around the clock. The State Restoration Agency is leading the project’s implementation in close collaboration with local and regional authorities.

With the support of USAID’s Cooperation for Enhanced Engagement and Governance (USAID CEEG) program, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for all three main water pipeline segments will be conducted.

The overall project for the main water pipeline comprises three sections, spanning a total length of almost 150 kilometers. Upcoming phases include the launch of two additional sections: “Marhanets – Nikopol – Pokrov” (40.9 km) and “Zaporizhzhia – Tomakivka – Marhanets” (76.7 km).

