Photo from Kramatorsk by Oblast Administration

At least two people died & eight were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Ukraine’s city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Russians used cluster munitions targeting the city’s park, Oblast head Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Also, the shelling of Kostiantynivka by MLRS wounded six civilians. The Russians shelled the central market where are no military facilities, Kyrylenko said.

