PACE adopts resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime (updates)

Illustrative image: pace.coe.int

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has recognized Russia as a terrorist state by adopting a resolution titled “Further escalation in the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine” that declares the Russian Federation a terrorist regime.

99 members of the assembly favored the resolution, and 1 abstained. The Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko and Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine reported that. Mr. Honcharenko is a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is an interparliamentary assembly of parliamentarians from 46 member states.

.@PACE_News just adopted a very strong resolution on Ukraine! For — 99 delegates. This is a historic result! Full support of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe! pic.twitter.com/KhtH0AMpEC — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) October 13, 2022

⚡️ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe @PACE_News adopted a resolution calling the Russian Federation a terrorist regime. An important decision when a thing is finally called by its name. #Sanctions against the terrorist regime must be ruthless. — NACP Ukraine (@NAZK_gov) October 13, 2022

The text of the resolution hasn’t yet been published on the PACE website, only the draft resolution and the list of proposed amendments are available at the organization’s site at the moment.

Also, the resolution reportedly calls to provide Ukraine with more air defenses and calls Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council unlawful.

Powerful resolution in @PACE_News today: russia is a terrorist state, Ukraine needs more air defences, and russian presence in the UNSC is unlawful. Tribunal for the aggressor!https://t.co/BmZ0Q8F83D#StandWithUkraine #russiaisaterroriststate #unrussiaUN — Maryna Bardina (@MarynaBardina) October 13, 2022

Before the vote for adopting the resolution, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the PACE via videoconference from Kyiv.

"Never yet in history was united Europe as strong as it is today" said #Ukraine President @ZelenskyyUa at @coe Parliamentary Assembly.

We support your country and your citizens in these most challenging and dangerous times.

See: https://t.co/TOuGM45rUE — Tiny Kox (@PACE_President) October 13, 2022