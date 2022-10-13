PACE adopts resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime (updates)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has recognized Russia as a terrorist state by adopting a resolution titled “Further escalation in the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine” that declares the Russian Federation a terrorist regime.

99 members of the assembly favored the resolution, and 1 abstained. The Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko and Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine reported that. Mr. Honcharenko is a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is an interparliamentary assembly of parliamentarians from 46 member states.

The text of the resolution hasn’t yet been published on the PACE website, only the draft resolution and the list of proposed amendments are available at the organization’s site at the moment.

Also, the resolution reportedly calls to provide Ukraine with more air defenses and calls Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council unlawful.

Before the vote for adopting the resolution, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the PACE via videoconference from Kyiv.

 

 

