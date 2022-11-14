Next week, European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as a terrorist state

Next week, the European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

Ahead of the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, the European People’s Party Group (EPP) has voiced its strong disapproval of the presence of Russia in the talks of the G20 leaders, EPP reports.

“We are letting one of the headmasters of a terrorist state participate as an equal in the discussion on the future of the world – this is what it means to allow Lavrov to sit at the same table with the rest of the G20 leaders. This is unacceptable. We should never negotiate with terrorists”, stated Rasa Juknevičienė MEP, EPP Group Vice-Chair for Foreign Affairs.

“The European Parliament is outspoken on this and we will vote in favour of a Resolution during Plenary next week to grade the Russian Federation as a terrorist state”, Juknevičienė stressed.

