Biden orders continued surge in weapons deliveries to Ukraine after Russia’s Christmas attacks

The White House reports that US President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s missile attack on 25 December.
According to the White House statement, Russia’s attack aimed to cut off Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and jeopardize the safety of its grid.
“The Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety, and the United States and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine until it triumphs over Russia’s aggression,” Biden said in the statement.
Russia’s massive missile assault targets Ukraine’s thermal power plants on Christmas morning
The White House reports that in recent months, the United States has provided Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles, with more deliveries planned. Biden emphasized that the United States will continue working tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces.
Joe Biden will remain in office until 20 January, when President-elect Donald Trump takes over. Trump has been pushing for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and previously pledged to cut US aid, which is critical for Ukraine.
