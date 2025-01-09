Several billion dollars in Ukraine aid to remain unused by Biden team

The Pentagon confirmed on 8 January 2025 that several billion dollars in authorized Ukraine military aid remain unused, leaving decisions on its allocation to the incoming US administration. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh addressed the issue during a briefing.

The announcement came ahead of the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on 9 January — Secretary Austin’s final such meeting. The UDCG, led by the US, has coordinated over $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine from the US and allies since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion. US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office on 20 January. Trump previously said he was considering to cut the US aid for Ukraine.

Singh said:

“There will be a few billion dollars in authority left for the incoming administration to decide what they decide to do with that remaining authority.”

Singh further stated that Ukraine maintains bipartisan support in US Congress, noting that US efforts have been crucial for Ukraine’s battlefield success.

“It is because of this administration’s way forward and the commitment of the Ukrainians and their courage and fighting on the battlefield that they continue to survive,” she said.

Singh explained the unused funds resulted partly from earlier gaps in funding that prevented restocking US supplies.

“When we weren’t able to do that, and we were operating under a time when we were not able to resupply our own stocks, that prevented us from getting PDAs (Presidential Drawdown Authority packages, – Ed.) out the door,” she said.

The US Defense Department must weigh each assistance package against US military readiness, Singh noted, adding that defense industrial base production timelines also affected the ability to fully utilize the approved funding.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, first convened by Secretary Austin in April 2022, has been instrumental in coordinating international support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. The group focuses on key capabilities including air defense systems, artillery munitions and armored vehicles, as well as efforts to enhance the defense industrial base.

