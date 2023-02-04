Ukrainian hackers target Russia’s briefing on cybersecurity

The GuildHall media outlet has reported that Ukrainian hackers targeted a briefing of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on cybersecurity for African nations and accused Russia of terrorism and invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is a terrorist state, and Russia’s war against Ukraine is definitely a colonial war,” hackers said. The briefing was organized by the Russian ministry to involve officials from African countries to cooperate.

On 3 February, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, in an interview with RFE/RL, said Russia launched over 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since its troops invaded the country.

According to Fedorov, Russian hackers have tried to breach the national registers to get the personal data of Ukrainian citizens, energy facilities, and the e-services of the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: cyberwar, Russia, Ukraine