900 Ukrainian marines completed training in UK

900 Ukrainian marines have completed training in the UK, practicing to conduct beach raids and amphibious operations, the British Ministry of Defence said.

The Royal Marines and British commandos trained Ukrainian marines. The program, supported by other partners, lasted six months in the UK.

“More than 20,000 recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022, learning essential frontline skills,” the UK MoD wrote.

