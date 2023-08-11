Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

900 Ukrainian marines completed training in UK

byIryna Voichuk
11/08/2023
1 minute read
глкфштшфт ьфкштуі шт еру гл
Ukrainian marines training in the UK. Credit: British Ministry of Defence
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



900 Ukrainian marines have completed training in the UK, practicing to conduct beach raids and amphibious operations, the British Ministry of Defence said.

ukrainian marines uk
Ukrainian marines training in the UK. Credit: British Ministry of Defence

The Royal Marines and British commandos trained Ukrainian marines. The program, supported by other partners, lasted six months in the UK.

More than 20,000 recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022, learning essential frontline skills,” the UK MoD wrote.

14,000 Ukrainian troops have returned home after receiving training in UK

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts